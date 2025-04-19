Bilawal steps up his opposition to canal project

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering Friday said his party had raised a strong voice against the controversial canals during the 26th Constitutional Amendment and continued to oppose them thereafter.

Bilawal emphasised that their opposition stems from the concern that the federation of Pakistan is at risk. “Separatist terrorist organisations are operating in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is burning, and yet you are pushing projects that pit brother against brother,” he said.

He added, “If Shehbaz Sharif is Prime Minister today, he should thank the people of Hyderabad, who made him PM not once, but twice. The Prime Minister should have said that he is scrapping the controversial canal project, but unfortunately he is unwilling to back down.”

Bilawal said: “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave land ownership rights to farmers, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the voice of the farmers, and President Zardari spent the state’s money on farmers to uplift them and develop Pakistan.” He criticized the PML-N, stating, “The ‘lion’ party only sucks the blood of the people. Every one of their policies is anti-people and anti-farmer.”

Bilawal criticized the opposition alliance, saying, “Seventeen parties have joined hands for national assembly polls in Umerkot. Shockingly, PTI and PML-N stood together in Umerkot. They aimed to defeat the ‘arrow’, but the people of Umerkot defeated them all.”

He said that PPP has always fought for public rights. “Whenever we rise for a greater cause, we always come to your historic city, Hyderabad.” He further said that during the PDM government, the people of Hyderabad gave a warm welcome to the alliance. “Prisoner number 420 (Imran Khan) during his tenure approved two out of six canal projects. Even then, the PPP opposed them. We believe fair distribution of water is a national duty. On a global level, water issues can entangle Pakistan in crises.”

“When Imran Khan approved those two canals, the PPP resisted and stopped their construction. Where were these ‘we don’t want’ slogan-raisers then? Were they allies of Imran Khan at the time? They are now trying to sneak back through the back door.”

He reminded that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had also protested against the dam projects. “During the sit-in at Koman Shaheed, Punjabis and Sindhis stood together. Now again, Sindh rejects the canal project.”

Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said we will hold such gatherings against canal project in every division. I’m confident you will not allow the canal to be constructed.“

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the people of Umerkot gave better results in the by-election than in the general elections, defeating the conspirators.

He reiterated, “The PPP will never allow any canal to be built on the Indus River. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not allow it.” The Chief Minister also raised slogans against the canals.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said due to animosity against PPP, PML-N, GDA and nationalist parties jointly contested against the PPP candidate in Umerkot by-elections and were still defeated.

A resolution was passed unanimously rejecting the construction of canals on the Indus River.

