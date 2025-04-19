AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

Economic progress: PM says enemies feel threatened

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move to reassure the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday declared that the government is “absolutely, positively” committed to wiping out the menace of terrorism, vowing to fight on until every last terrorist is defeated.

The prime minister while chairing a high-level review of the national security situation, he said that the enemies of the country, threatened by the country’s economic progress, are attempting to destabilise the nation.

Sharif lauded the efforts of both federal and provincial governments in their ongoing counter-terrorism operations, calling their work commendable.

He emphasised that the federal government would continue to support provincial governments in enhancing their capabilities to combat terrorism and extremism.

“Our brave security forces are fighting terrorists relentlessly, sacrificing their lives for the safety of our people,” he added.

Sharif stressed the need for national unity in addressing the terrorism threat, urging political and regional leaders to put aside differences and cooperate to defeat terrorism.

Additionally, he ordered a strengthened crackdown on smuggling and human trafficking, directing authorities to tighten the noose around criminal networks and ensure that perpetrators face justice.

Sharif also highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the implementation of Safe City projects, which aim to enhance security and surveillance in major urban centres.

“It is encouraging that federal and provincial governments are working together effectively on the counter-terrorism narrative,” he added.

During the meeting, Sharif was briefed on current and upcoming security initiatives. A key development was the establishment of the National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to improve intelligence coordination.

Safe City projects are currently operational in 10 cities across Punjab, with additional projects underway in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah.

A Safe City project for Peshawar has been approved, and further expansions are planned for Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat.

In Gwadar, a Safe City initiative is about to be completed, with additional projects planned along National Highways 25-N and 40-N, the meeting was told.

The officials also told the meeting about the creation of digital enforcement stations at key locations, including highways and bridges, to combat smuggling and further tighten security across the country.

It was stated that a Forensic Science Agency has been established in Islamabad, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency is undergoing further upgrades to enhance its capabilities.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema and Ataullah Tarar, advisor to the prime minister Rana Sanaullah, state minister for interior Tallal Chaudhry, adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Barrister Saif, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shamsul Haq Lone, AJK Interior Minister Col (retired) Waqar Noon, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Islamabad, as well as the chief commissioner Islamabad.

Pakistan Economy Federal Government PM Shehbaz Sharif provincial governments economic stability counterterrorism economic progress national security situation

