Karachi mob kills member of minority community

KARACHI: A mob attacked a place of worship of Pakistan’s Qadiani minority community in Karachi on Friday, killing one man, police and a community spokesperson said.

Qadiani community spokesperson Amir Mahmood said the mob of 100-200 people beat a 47-year-old owner of a car workshop to death with bricks and sticks. Mohammad Safdar, superintendent of police for Karachi’s Saddar area, confirmed the death.

Safdar told Reuters that the mob was later dispersed, allowing 15 people trapped inside the building to be rescued. Mahmood said 30 people had been trapped.