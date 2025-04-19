AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

Severe heatwave may grip Karachi from 20th

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: A severe heatwave is expected to grip Karachi Division, with daytime temperatures soaring by 4-6 Celsius above normal between April 20 and April 23, the Met Office warned on Friday.

In heatwave alert, the Met said that meanwhile, the continuing heatwave over central and upper districts of the country is expected to subside from Saturday, April 19.

Citizens, especially children, the elderly and women are urged to avoid direct sunlight and stay well hydrated. Occasionally windy conditions are expected across much of the province today, offering brief relief.

In contrast, the upper parts of the country face an entirely different weather threat. A strong westerly wave is forecasted to bring widespread rainfall to upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

This system may trigger flash floods, particularly in tributaries of the Kabul, Indus, and Jhelum Rivers.

Authorities across all affected regions have been advised to stay alert and take precautionary measures to minimize risks during this period of extreme weather.

