Business & Finance

SECP registers 2,757 new companies in March

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered a total of 2,757 new companies in March 2025, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to 249,365.

Around 99.9% of new company registrations are now processed digitally, providing a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan. Private Limited Companies accounted for 54% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 40%. The remaining 6% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across multiple industries. The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, with 552 new companies. The trading sector followed with 350 new companies, while services added 313.

Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 256 new companies, followed by Tourism and Transport (161), Food and Beverages (147), Education (127), Corporate Agricultural Farming (124), Textile (65), Marketing and Advertisement (63), Mining and Quarrying (54), Pharmaceutical (51), and Engineering, Fuel and Energy, and Chemical with 41 new registrations each. Other contributing sectors included Power Generation, Healthcare, Communication, Auto and Allied, Sports and Allied, Tobacco, Broadcasting and Telecasting, Steel, Arts and Culture, and NBFCs, among others, with a combined total of 371 new companies.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging growth, with 73 new companies receiving capital from international investors. These investors hailed from a diverse range of countries, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Vietnam, and Yemen.

