PDWP approves five schemes worth Rs 15bn

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 06:51am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved five major development schemes worth Rs 15.54 billion.

These initiatives aim to boost eco-tourism in Punjab and provide residential facilities for Lahore High Court staff and other government departments.

The approvals were granted during the 75th meeting of fiscal year 2024–25 chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes are eco-tourism at Changa Manga and Wetlands at Uchhali and Chashma at a cost of over Rs 8.710 billion, construction of residences for officials (Grade 1–10) of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, at Harbanspura, at a cost of over Rs 1.604 billion.

Construction of three towers of multi-storey building for residences of government officials at Chauburji Garden Estate, Multan Road, Lahore at a cost of over Rs 2.974.479 billion.

Feasibility study and detailed design for augmentation of water supply to Rawalpindi City Based on Dadhocha Dam (Revised) (PC-II), at a cost of Rs 47.031 million and provision and lying of trunk sewer from Jawad Club Chowk to Chokera Disposal Station, Faisalabad, at a cost of over Rs 1.249 billion were also approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

