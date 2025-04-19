Roosevelt Hotel privatisation: PC Board finalises suggestions for transaction structure

ISLAMABAD: The 233rd meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board concluded on Friday at the Privatisation Commission, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

The board discussed various transaction structure options developed by the financial adviser, a consortium led by Jones Lang La Salle Americas Inc (JLL) for privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation (RHC), New York and finalised its recommendations for the transaction structure for presentation to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP).

The board decided to cancel the bidding process for appointment of a financial adviser for privatisation of ZTBL due to bids being on the higher side and directed to advertise again for hiring the services of a financial adviser.

The board also gave approval of a transaction committee for the private sector participation in three DISCOs namely, FESCO, GEPCO and IESCO.

