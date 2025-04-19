AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
LHC concerned over traffic jams on The Mall

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed its resentment over frequent traffic jams on the Mall road due to protest demonstrations. “The closure of one road in the city affects traffic across the city,” the court remarked.

The court while addressing a law officer said that the government must hold negotiations with the protestors blocking The Mall for the last several days and asked them to shift somewhere else. The law officer told the court that negotiations were underway with the protestors.

The court was hearing the petitions against increase of smog in the city. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) also submitted a report on the action taken against beggars in the city and said legislation is required to deal with beggars.

The CTO also informed the court that the summary for a ban on Qingqi rickshaws had been sent to the home department. The court asked the law officer to ensure that the summary landed at the CM’s office by next week.

The court observed that the manufacturers must ensure compliance with traffic rules, or else their units will be sealed, the court warned and hearing was adjourned for further proceedings till April 25.

