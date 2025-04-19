‘Cut in power prices is like cumin in mouth of a camel’

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party Karachi President Abdul Hakim Quaid has said that the reduction in electricity prices is like cumin in the mouth of a camel, it should be reduced further.

Just as electricity prices have been increased day by day in the past years, electricity rates should be reduced in the same way. Electricity bills should be collected at a maximum of six or seven rupees per unit.

The people of Karachi are not ATM machines that any institution can insert a card of its own price and withdraw money.

If the government really wants to provide relief to the people, then electricity rates should be reduced drastically. In these circumstances, when inflation and the prices of daily necessities are continuously increasing, the government is shouting about reducing inflation.

There is no reduction of six or seven rupees in the price of electricity. People are paying their electricity bills by selling their household items.

Unnecessary taxes should be removed from electricity bills. The price per unit should be fixed at a minimum. New nuclear power plants should be installed to generate cheap electricity.

Electricity is the basic need of the people. Fixed charges and cruel slabs should be removed from electricity bills and a simple and fair slab system should be introduced. In which the people can be provided with electricity at reasonable rates according to their basic needs.

He was addressing the participants of the protests held in North Karachi and New Karachi last night for reduction in electricity prices.

