Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

CM launches helping aides project for special people

Published April 19, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched a remarkable project of providing assistive devices to special people for the first time in the history of Punjab. She said, “Under the project, artificial limbs, hearing aids, wheelchairs and other equipment worth Rs 01 billion will be provided free of cost to special people in the province.”

She highlighted, “Special people will be given manual wheelchairs, tricycles, electric and motorized wheelchairs. Tricycles, walking walkers, frame mobile toilet chairs, pads wheelchairs, controlled wheelchairs, hearing aids and artificial limbs will also be given free of cost to special people as per their needs.”

More than 300 special people from all over Punjab attended the inauguration ceremony. The chief minister sat among them in the ceremony. On her arrival, two lovely special girls Aiza and Ayesha welcomed her, and presented her bouquets. National anthem and its translation were presented in the ceremony in sign language.

The chief minister said, “Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to have the ability to rehabilitate disabled people and make their lives as active as normal people through Bionics technology.”

She added, “The world’s most expensive and latest artificial limbs made with Bionics technology have the ability to move according to the brain’s signals.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif fitted six-year-old Sohail, who lost his arm below elbow in an electric shock, with an artificial arm of Bionics technology. The installation of artificial arm that moves automatically when it receives signals from brain has changed little Sohail’s life. He moved his hands for the first time after the accident, and expressed his happiness by clapping. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shook hands with little Sohail and gave him a high five. She encouraged and loved Sohail, and brought him back from the stage with her.

