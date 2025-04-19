AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Markets Print 2025-04-19

UAE markets track oil prices higher

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

DUBAI: Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, driven by oil prices that rose on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and the European Union while US sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports elevate supply concerns.

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Washington and expressed optimism about resolving trade tensions that have strained relations between the US and Europe.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - advanced 3% to $67.85 a barrel by 1110 GMT.

Dubai’s main market rose 0.7%, with most stocks in positive territory.

Toll road operator Salik Company jumped 1.4% while top lender Emirates NBD Bank boosted the index with a 0.8% gain.

The Dubai market continues to be underpinned by solid fundamentals and an easing of global trade tensions could provide further support for its recovery trajectory, said Tickmill’s Joseph Dahrieh.

The Dubai index gained 2.6% over the week, its biggest weekly advance so far this year, while Abu Dhabi registered a 1.3% weekly gain after two weeks of losses, LSEG data shows.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.2% up, halting a two-session run of losses with support from a 2.3% jump in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and 1.5% gain for developer Aldar Properties.

