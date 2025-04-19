Indian financial markets closed

MUMBAI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Friday, April 18, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 21.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 2% at 78,553.20, while the broader NSE index advanced 1.8% to 23,851.65, logging their best week in more than four years and erasing year-to-date losses, led by a rally in heavyweight financial stocks.

The Indian rupee closed at 85.3675 per US dollar, up from its close at 85.6775 in the previous session, aided by likely inflows into Indian equities.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 102.94 rupees, with the yield down about 2 bps at 6.3709% as the central bank’s bond purchase supported investor sentiment.