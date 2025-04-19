AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Markets Print 2025-04-19

JGBs mixed in market lull as US starts talks with trade partners

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

TOKYO: Shorter-dated Japanese government bond yields declined on Friday while super-long yields rose as investors adjusted positions in a period of calm for markets as the US began negotiating tariff deals with top trade partners, including Japan.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 1.3% and the five-year yield dropped 1.5 bps to 0.845% as of 0400 GMT, pressured by a slide in European yields on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates and hinted at further easing.

US Treasury yields were mixed in a quiet overnight session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 yen to 141.02. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

The two-year note had not been traded yet.

Shorter-dated tenors have seen yields drop this month as traders bet the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will have to delay rate hikes amid the fallout from aggressive US tariffs.

Mizuho economist Yasunari Ueno said, “There have been a number of recent indications that a rate cut might also be an option for the BOJ,” saying BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently suggested an emergency cut “has not been ruled out.”

“The likelihood of the BOJ shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts currently seems remote, but we think it should be kept in mind as a risk scenario,” Ueno said.

Meanwhile, the 20-year JGB yield bounced 3 bps to 2.26%, following a steep three-day drop from a two-decade peak scaled Monday. The 30-year bond had yet to trade.

