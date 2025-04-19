AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Terrorist attack in Mehrestan: Mortal remains of eight Pakistanis repatriated to Bahawalpur

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said on Friday that the mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals, tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Mehrestan, Iran, were repatriated to Bahawalpur, aboard a PAF C-130 aircraft on Wednesday night.

Pakistan’s Consul in Zahidan was also present on the flight. Upon arrival, the Bahawalpur Administration took custody of the remains and ensured their prompt delivery to the bereaved families. All necessary legal and medical formalities were efficiently completed to facilitate the swift repatriation process, which involved transporting the dead bodies from Mehrestan to Zahidan and onwards to Bahawalpur.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran and his team worked closely with Iranian authorities and relevant Pakistani institutions to expedite the repatriation.

We deeply appreciate the cooperation and help extended by the Government of Iran in this regard, he said.

May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may the bereaved families find strength and solace in this difficult time.

