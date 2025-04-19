AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

Revenue collection targets: FBR instructs field formations to take enforcement action

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given free-hand to its field formations for taking enforcement action against taxpayers for achievement of revenue collection targets for April and May 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers’ Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers’ Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on collection of duties/taxes in fiscal year 2024-25.

In order to achieve the targets for the fiscal year 2024-25, enforcement measures have to be taken proactively, and thus it is communicated that all LTOs, MTOs, CTOs and RTOs shall observe Saturdays as normal working days till June 30, 2025, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

