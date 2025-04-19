KP govt to formulate dedicated mountain agri policy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a major initiative aimed at promoting mountain agriculture in the province, has decided to formulate a dedicated policy for mountain agriculture.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has formally sent an official letter along with a concept paper to the Agriculture Department with direction to finalize the draft of the proposed “KP Mountain Agriculture Policy” based on the concept paper, and present the same to the competent forum for approval within 45 days.

The concept paper includes an executive summary and outlines key thematic areas such as agro-ecological zones, major crops, livestock, fisheries, and critical administrative challenges. It also contains recommendations and strategic directions for shaping the policy framework.

It emphasizes the unique characteristics of mountain agriculture, taking into account local terrain, soil, climate conditions, value chain development, and access to markets. Special focus has also been placed on enhancing agricultural technology, research, and extension services in remote areas, which are considered vital components of the policy.

The concept paper highlights the significant potential for agriculture and livestock in the province’s hilly regions. It stresses the need for an institutionalized policy approach to tap into this potential effectively.

The role of women in the rural economy and the importance of community mobilization have also been highlighted as essential to the policy’s success.

Among the key recommendations are the establishment of a Mountain Agriculture Development Board and community seed banks, the revival of local cooperatives and relevant rural organizations, identification of water and soil conservation projects, training of at least 50 new extension agents, implementation of a multi-level marketing strategy, and the development of a robust monitoring and evaluation system to ensure policy effectiveness.

