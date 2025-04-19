AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

KP govt to formulate dedicated mountain agri policy

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a major initiative aimed at promoting mountain agriculture in the province, has decided to formulate a dedicated policy for mountain agriculture.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has formally sent an official letter along with a concept paper to the Agriculture Department with direction to finalize the draft of the proposed “KP Mountain Agriculture Policy” based on the concept paper, and present the same to the competent forum for approval within 45 days.

The concept paper includes an executive summary and outlines key thematic areas such as agro-ecological zones, major crops, livestock, fisheries, and critical administrative challenges. It also contains recommendations and strategic directions for shaping the policy framework.

It emphasizes the unique characteristics of mountain agriculture, taking into account local terrain, soil, climate conditions, value chain development, and access to markets. Special focus has also been placed on enhancing agricultural technology, research, and extension services in remote areas, which are considered vital components of the policy.

The concept paper highlights the significant potential for agriculture and livestock in the province’s hilly regions. It stresses the need for an institutionalized policy approach to tap into this potential effectively.

The role of women in the rural economy and the importance of community mobilization have also been highlighted as essential to the policy’s success.

Among the key recommendations are the establishment of a Mountain Agriculture Development Board and community seed banks, the revival of local cooperatives and relevant rural organizations, identification of water and soil conservation projects, training of at least 50 new extension agents, implementation of a multi-level marketing strategy, and the development of a robust monitoring and evaluation system to ensure policy effectiveness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Agriculture Ali Amin Khan Gandapur KP govt KP Mountain Agriculture Policy

Comments

200 characters

KP govt to formulate dedicated mountain agri policy

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories