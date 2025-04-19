AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
SSUET holds seminar on ‘AI Emerging Technology for Youth Empowerment’

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The Department of Computer Science & Information Technology of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a seminar on the topic ’AI Emerging Technology for Youth Empowermen. The Chief Guest of the event was the Chairman, Prime Minister Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

Prime Minister Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that Sir Syed University is an institution that has preserved both the two-nation theory, and the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

We are committed to cooperating with this institution in every possible way. Pakistan Danish Authority has been established to benefit youth across the entire country. Now, apart from Punjab, other provinces would also benefit fully from this programme.

The Digital Youth Hub is a unique portal in the world, launched on March 26, has already registered 2 million young individuals and features over 100 companies offering employment opportunities. We are also in the process of introducing the first National Youth Policy.

In announcing the launch of the Youth Employment Policy, he mentioned that approval has been secured for seven state-of-the-art AI labs across Pakistan, with one to be established in Karachi. Our current focus is on investment. During the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Belarus, they extended an offer of 150,000 jobs to Pakistan.

Sir Syed University Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan stated that his father, Engineer Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan, was among the founders of the institution.

He, along with his colleagues, had made a policy that any student who enters Sir Syed University will graduate with a degree his financial hardship will not be allowed to become an obstacle in the path of education.

We are going to restart the process of reaching out to students who cannot continue their education due to unfavourable circumstances.

He said that the Prime Minister Youth Programme established in collaboration with UNICEF, serves as a model of progress and achievement. The Digital Youth Hub of the Prime Minister Youth Programme provides a platform that will connect the youth with job opportunities, education, entrepreneurship, and more.

