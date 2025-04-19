Two restaurants sealed, Rs400,000 fines imposed

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed two restaurants for repeated non-compliance and imposed fines totalling Rs400,000 on 12 other food outlets during a targeted inspection drive in Johar Town, PIA Road, and Gulberg.

According to Director General PFA, Asim Javed, the operation aimed to ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food to the public.

A total of 28 food establishments were inspected as part of the crackdown. Two were sealed due to persistent violations, while 12 were fined for various infractions. Additionally, 10 businesses were served improvement notices to address deficiencies in food safety practices.

