AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

GCUF organises Gaza Solidarity March

Press Release Published 19 Apr, 2025 07:08am

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad organised a powerful Gaza Solidarity March to denounce the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians and to stand in unity with the people of Gaza.

The march was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs and led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, along with Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin, university deans, directors, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take immediate steps for a ceasefire. He condemned the indiscriminate bombing of hospitals and residential areas by Israel and expressed strong solidarity from the people of Pakistan with the Palestinians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gaza solidarity march GCUF

Comments

200 characters

GCUF organises Gaza Solidarity March

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories