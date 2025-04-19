GCUF organises Gaza Solidarity March

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad organised a powerful Gaza Solidarity March to denounce the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians and to stand in unity with the people of Gaza.

The march was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs and led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, along with Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin, university deans, directors, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take immediate steps for a ceasefire. He condemned the indiscriminate bombing of hospitals and residential areas by Israel and expressed strong solidarity from the people of Pakistan with the Palestinians.

