Three-day ‘Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025’ to start on 24th

LAHORE: Three-day mega event “Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025” set to take place from April 24 to 26 at Expo Centre Lahore.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad and former Executive Committee Member Moazzam Rasheed said while addressing a Press Conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025 is poised to become the country’s most significant platform for the chemical and allied industries. It will bring together local and foreign industrialists, researchers, academics, students and investors, offering them a shared space for interaction, learning business networking.

The event will feature hundreds of stalls where chemicals, raw materials, machinery, laboratory equipment, finished products will be displayed. A large number of foreign delegates from across the globe are expected to attend, highlighting Pakistan’s growing importance in the international chemical industry.

He said that the exhibition will host four specialized segments representing different sectors within the broader chemical landscape. These include the Pakistan Coating Show, which will cover paints, inks, construction chemicals; the PAKCHEM Expo, focusing on commodity chemicals and petrochemicals; the Polyurethane Expo, highlighting products such as foam, footwear material, insulation; and the PAKLAB Expo, dedicated to complete laboratory solutions including instruments, testing services, consumables, specialized furniture. Each of these sub-exhibitions represents fast-growing areas with immense potential for exports and industrial development.

Former LCCI Executive Committee Member Moazzam Rasheed said that in addition to business activity, the forum will serve as a knowledge-sharing and capacity-building hub. A series of conferences, seminars, workshops, and training sessions will be held alongside the exhibition, providing participants with insights into the latest technologies and trends.

The event will also feature a special initiative titled ChemSMART, which aims to empower young graduates and entrepreneurs by giving them a platform to present their innovative ideas directly to industry experts and potential investors. This initiative is expected to foster innovation, encourage youth participation promote local entrepreneurship.

Mian Abuzar Shad expressed hope that the Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025 will contribute meaningfully to increasing Pakistan’s exports, enhancing its image as a production-oriented economy demonstrating to the world that Pakistan is not just a consumer market, but a dynamic and capable manufacturing nation.

