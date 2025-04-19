AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

Three-day ‘Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025’ to start on 24th

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: Three-day mega event “Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025” set to take place from April 24 to 26 at Expo Centre Lahore.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad and former Executive Committee Member Moazzam Rasheed said while addressing a Press Conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025 is poised to become the country’s most significant platform for the chemical and allied industries. It will bring together local and foreign industrialists, researchers, academics, students and investors, offering them a shared space for interaction, learning business networking.

The event will feature hundreds of stalls where chemicals, raw materials, machinery, laboratory equipment, finished products will be displayed. A large number of foreign delegates from across the globe are expected to attend, highlighting Pakistan’s growing importance in the international chemical industry.

He said that the exhibition will host four specialized segments representing different sectors within the broader chemical landscape. These include the Pakistan Coating Show, which will cover paints, inks, construction chemicals; the PAKCHEM Expo, focusing on commodity chemicals and petrochemicals; the Polyurethane Expo, highlighting products such as foam, footwear material, insulation; and the PAKLAB Expo, dedicated to complete laboratory solutions including instruments, testing services, consumables, specialized furniture. Each of these sub-exhibitions represents fast-growing areas with immense potential for exports and industrial development.

Former LCCI Executive Committee Member Moazzam Rasheed said that in addition to business activity, the forum will serve as a knowledge-sharing and capacity-building hub. A series of conferences, seminars, workshops, and training sessions will be held alongside the exhibition, providing participants with insights into the latest technologies and trends.

The event will also feature a special initiative titled ChemSMART, which aims to empower young graduates and entrepreneurs by giving them a platform to present their innovative ideas directly to industry experts and potential investors. This initiative is expected to foster innovation, encourage youth participation promote local entrepreneurship.

Mian Abuzar Shad expressed hope that the Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025 will contribute meaningfully to increasing Pakistan’s exports, enhancing its image as a production-oriented economy demonstrating to the world that Pakistan is not just a consumer market, but a dynamic and capable manufacturing nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LCCI Expo Centre Lahore Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025

Comments

200 characters

Three-day ‘Pakistan Chemical Forum 2025’ to start on 24th

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories