Apr 19, 2025
Pakistan

CM orders presence of ramps in govt buildings for special people

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:22am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to construct special ramps for special people in all government buildings across Punjab.

While addressing inauguration ceremony of the project for the provision of assistive devices for special people, the CM said that by ignoring to build ramps in government buildings for special people amounts to disrespecting them.

She said, “I appeal that no one should make fun of the disability of special people or attribute them any name in this regard. Pakistan’s largest ration card program will be launched on May 1. 1.25 million families will be given Rs. 10,000 each.”

She added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, 30,000 houses are being built in a short span of five months under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” Project. No government in the history of Pakistan has been able to build even 3,000 houses for the people.

The target of building 100,000 houses will be achieved by the end of current year. Those who do not own any land will get free three marla plots. I want to reach every person who is waiting for the state to lend help. In Ramazan, three million people received cheques worth Rs 10,000 at their doorstep.“

She said, “I pray that a day comes when no one complains about element of disparity prevailing in the society. Elevators were installed especially in field hospitals for the special people. People suffering from physical weakness should register on the portal of Social Welfare Department and assistive devices will be delivered to their homes as and when they need.”

Maryam added, “Bringing improvements in the lives of people is the dream of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and I have this same dream. If any disability or illness occurs in a house, the financially distressed face further difficulties. A young man who lost both legs in a bomb blast 15 years ago in Karbala Gamay Shah got a scooty bike.”

She said, “I am reaching out to those people who have been knocking at the door of the state to redress their grievances for years. Now the state is striving to mitigate their difficulties. The government has all the resources at its disposal, if it wants then it can alleviate distress of the deprived and needy segment of society forthwith. Allah Almighty bestows power to help the needy.”

The CM added, “It is not the job of a CM to sit idle in office but rather remain present among the masses to inquire about their difficulties and problems. A child deprived of arms surprised me by making a wonderful pencil sketch, I got that sketch framed and put up in my office. A state is like a mother and only a mother thinks equally about the needs of everyone. Resources of the state are not meant for the powerful but for the weak and deprived segment of society.

The state should become the voice of those whose voices remain unheard. The lives of few people can change drastically only by getting a hearing aid.“

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz special people special ramps Punjab government buildings

