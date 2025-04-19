Loans for less developed areas: Senate panel seeks briefing from SBP

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas sought briefing from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regarding disbursement of loans through various schemes; including credit guarantee schemes to promote agricultural, rural finance, marginalised farmers and livestock and dairy sectors.

The parliamentary panel was scheduled to meet with Agha Shahzaib Durrani in the chair on Friday, but was later revised to meet by end of the current month.

The committee would take agenda including detailed briefing by the governor State Bank of Pakistan regarding disbursement of loans through various schemes, including credit guarantee schemes to promote agricultural, rural finance, marginalised farmers and livestock and dairy sectors in less developed areas of Pakistan and compliance report by the president National Bank of Pakistan on the recommendations made during the committee meeting held on 30th October 2024.

The committee would also take the agenda regarding comprehensive briefing by the president of the National Bank of Pakistan on the distribution of loans to SMEs, the agriculture sector and corporate businesses in less developed areas of Pakistan over the past five years as well as on promotion and incentive policies, including details of officers promoted during the last five years from less developed areas of Pakistan.

