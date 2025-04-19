AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-19

Gaza: traders support JI’s strike call

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:29am

KARACHI: Major traders’ bodies in the city have announced their full support for the April 26 shutter down strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, to express solidarity with Gaza and Palestine amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

The announcement came on Friday following a meeting between JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar and key representatives of the traders’ community, including All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Mir, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, and Saddar Cooperative Market Association General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The trader leaders assured Monem Zafar of their commitment to stand by the people of Gaza and pledged full cooperation to ensure the success of the strike.

Addressing party workers via an online link, the JI leader urged them to intensify efforts in the lead-up to April 26. He called for the formation of coordination committees at the district level to strengthen ties with local traders and markets.

He also emphasised the distribution of handbills, patrolling with awareness floats, and the strategic use of social media to amplify the boycott campaign against Israel. Additionally, he urged party members to engage the youth and students in the movement to broaden support for the cause.

