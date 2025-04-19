Gaza: traders support JI’s strike call

KARACHI: Major traders’ bodies in the city have announced their full support for the April 26 shutter down strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, to express solidarity with Gaza and Palestine amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

The announcement came on Friday following a meeting between JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar and key representatives of the traders’ community, including All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Mir, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, and Saddar Cooperative Market Association General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The trader leaders assured Monem Zafar of their commitment to stand by the people of Gaza and pledged full cooperation to ensure the success of the strike.

Addressing party workers via an online link, the JI leader urged them to intensify efforts in the lead-up to April 26. He called for the formation of coordination committees at the district level to strengthen ties with local traders and markets.

He also emphasised the distribution of handbills, patrolling with awareness floats, and the strategic use of social media to amplify the boycott campaign against Israel. Additionally, he urged party members to engage the youth and students in the movement to broaden support for the cause.

