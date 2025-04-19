AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan

Kidnapping, murder case: Court extends physical remand of ex-SP

Fazal Sher Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday extended the physical remand of former superintendent of police (SP) of the capital police for four days in connection with a kidnapping and murder case.

Police produced former SP Arif Shah after the expiry of a day’s physical remand in the murder case of Hamza, 28, an employee of the Senate of Pakistan, before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry for obtaining extension in the physical remand of the accused.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor requested an extension, stating that although the victim’s body had been recovered, additional evidence—including a sickle, a Suzuki van (used in the crime), and shovels—was yet to be recovered from the accused.

Advocate Zafar Khokhar appeared on behalf of the accused and objected to the police plea regarding extension in the physical remand. He argued that prosecution had already confirmed the body’s recovery then further physical remand was unnecessary.

“The law may permit up to 14 days of remand, but that does not make it mandatory,” the defence argued, pointing out that 11 days of remand had already been granted.

Former SP Shah’s nephew and brother-in-law, who are co-accused in the case, were also produced in court. The prosecution requested an eight-day remand for both individuals, but the court approved a five-day remand instead, handing them over to police custody.

In a related matter, Arif Shah was also presented before Civil Judge Farukh Ali Shah in a separate case concerning the recovery of an unlicensed weapon, registered at Shehzad Town Police Station. The court sent Shah on judicial remand, ordering that he be held in jail while proceedings continue.

