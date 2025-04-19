The great exodus

EDITORIAL: In the first quarter of 2025 alone, a staggering 172,000 Pakistanis left the country seeking employment overseas. The major destinations – Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE – continue to draw our workforce, both skilled and unskilled.

More alarming still is the scale of brain drain represented in these departures: 849 doctors, 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, and 436 teachers. Each one of these professionals represents not only an individual loss but a broader erosion of Pakistan’s potential to build a sustainable and prosperous future.

While policymakers may celebrate the rising remittances, and rightly so, the underlying factors driving such a massive exodus must not be ignored. The primary reason behind this continued migration is widespread disenchantment with domestic opportunities.

Economic instability, political uncertainty, joblessness, inflation, and deteriorating security conditions are compelling many talented Pakistanis to seek opportunities in foreign lands.

The promise of stable incomes, safety, and professional growth abroad stands in stark contrast to an increasingly difficult environment at home.

This outflow of skilled human capital has serious implications. Short-term economic gains through remittances may temporarily mask long-term damage to our nation’s growth prospects.

Essential sectors such as healthcare, education, and engineering are losing their best and brightest at alarming rates. This not only affects institutional performance but significantly hinders innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development.

The government’s efforts to cater to the diaspora, such as establishing special courts for overseas Pakistanis and reserved quotas in universities, are commendable but insufficient. These steps address only surface-level concerns, failing to stem the deeper root causes driving migration.

Structural reforms that ensure economic stability, merit-based employment opportunities, and improvements in governance and security are urgently required.

Additionally, investment in key sectors like education, technology, and health must become priorities, ensuring that local talent sees tangible benefits and opportunities within their homeland. Pakistan cannot afford to be complacent in merely celebrating high remittances without addressing the systemic flaws pushing its citizens abroad.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns highlighting successful local careers and providing incentives for entrepreneurship and innovation could help shift public perception, making domestic careers more appealing. Increased public-private partnerships could foster job creation, infrastructure development, and improved services, further incentivising skilled professionals to remain in Pakistan.

Ironically, the record remittances should also serve as a wake-up call, not just an economic milestone.

The loss of skilled and educated citizens carries costs far greater than any financial benefit their remittances might bring. Pakistan needs the bulk of its talent at home – engaged, employed, and empowered – not overseas, disillusioned and disconnected. Policymakers must recognise that while remittances bolster the economy, true prosperity can only be achieved by creating conditions conducive to retaining our best and brightest minds.

