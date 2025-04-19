SHC extends stay on IRSA certificate for canal construction

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has extended the stay order against the IRSA-issued water availability certificate related to the construction of new canals, while directing the federal government to submit a detailed response by April 29.

During the hearing, the court emphasized that the issue of canal construction and water distribution is not a routine matter and must be handled with national consensus in mind. The court instructed both the federal and Sindh governments to ensure that national unity is preserved and not compromised.

The bench questioned whether a federal member from Sindh had been appointed to IRSA and whether work on the canals was ongoing. In response, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that construction had been halted following previous court directives. He also noted that IRSA’s current composition has affected its decision-making authority.

The court further stated that if resolving the issue on a permanent basis requires legal amendments, then such steps should be taken. “Let this matter be resolved once and for all,” the bench remarked, adding that the appointment of a federal IRSA member from Sindh must be ensured. The case has been adjourned until April 29 for the federal government’s detailed reply.