Mobilink Bank, JazzCash initiate financial literacy drive

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, along with JazzCash, has initiated national drive to promote financial awareness and empowerment as part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organize by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Mobilink Bank and JazzCash’s active role during Financial Literacy Week comes at a time when their contributions have also been formally acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which conferred upon Mobilink Bank the coveted ‘Performance Award’ for ‘Access to Finance’ under the National Financial Literacy Program, especially for fostering credit access to Pakistan’s most financially excluded communities.

The nationwide campaign spans all provinces through a comprehensive three-pronged outreach strategy. This includes interactive on-campus drives that educate students on key financial topics such as personal finance, savings, investment, and budgeting. In addition, financial literacy camps are being organized in multiple districts, providing accessible and practical knowledge to local communities.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, said that financial literacy is a gateway to economic empowerment. Mobilink Bank continues to foster literacy and digital innovation to bring excluded populations into the financial fold, especially those still held back by socio-economic and cultural barriers, he added. “Our purpose is to empower all the masses, especially women, farmers, and SMEs to fuel their economic empowerment and we’re doing so with the vision of giving affordable smartphones, data and business tools to every Pakistani so that they can have full access to credit”, he added.

Murtaza Ali, President JazzCash, said that by equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, JazzCash is fostering not only personal growth but also economic resilience on a national scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025