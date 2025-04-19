AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-19

Mobilink Bank, JazzCash initiate financial literacy drive

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, along with JazzCash, has initiated national drive to promote financial awareness and empowerment as part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organize by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Mobilink Bank and JazzCash’s active role during Financial Literacy Week comes at a time when their contributions have also been formally acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which conferred upon Mobilink Bank the coveted ‘Performance Award’ for ‘Access to Finance’ under the National Financial Literacy Program, especially for fostering credit access to Pakistan’s most financially excluded communities.

The nationwide campaign spans all provinces through a comprehensive three-pronged outreach strategy. This includes interactive on-campus drives that educate students on key financial topics such as personal finance, savings, investment, and budgeting. In addition, financial literacy camps are being organized in multiple districts, providing accessible and practical knowledge to local communities.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, said that financial literacy is a gateway to economic empowerment. Mobilink Bank continues to foster literacy and digital innovation to bring excluded populations into the financial fold, especially those still held back by socio-economic and cultural barriers, he added. “Our purpose is to empower all the masses, especially women, farmers, and SMEs to fuel their economic empowerment and we’re doing so with the vision of giving affordable smartphones, data and business tools to every Pakistani so that they can have full access to credit”, he added.

Murtaza Ali, President JazzCash, said that by equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, JazzCash is fostering not only personal growth but also economic resilience on a national scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP SMEs JazzCash Mobilink Bank Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank, JazzCash initiate financial literacy drive

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories