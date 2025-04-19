AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah ‘will not let anyone disarm’ it, says chief

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2025 12:30am

BEIRUT: Hezbollah “will not let anyone disarm” it, the Lebanese group’s leader Naim Qassem said Friday, as Washington presses Beirut to compel the movement to hand over its weapons.

Hezbollah, long a dominant force in Lebanese politics, was left weakened by more than a year of hostilities with Israel sparked by the Gaza war, including an Israeli ground incursion and two months of heavy bombardment that decimated the group’s leadership.

The fighting was largely brought to an end by a November ceasefire, but not before the group’s longtime leader and Qassem’s predecessor Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike.

“We will not let anyone disarm Hezbollah or disarm the resistance” against Israel, Qassem said in remarks on a Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel.

“We must cut this idea of disarmament from the dictionary.”

His comments came hours after another Hezbollah official said the group refused to discuss handing over its weapons unless Israel withdrew completely from south Lebanon and halted its “aggression”.

“It is not a question of disarming,” Wafic Safa said in an interview with Hezbollah’s Al-Nur radio station.

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

“What the president (Joseph Aoun) said in his inauguration speech is a defensive strategy.”

Safa, believed by experts to belong to the movement’s most radical faction, said Hezbollah had conveyed its position to Aoun, who on Tuesday said he sought “to make 2025 the year of restricting arms to the state”.

In his interview, Safa asked: “Wouldn’t it be logical for Israel to first withdraw, then release the prisoners, then cease its aggression… and then we discuss a defensive strategy?

“The defensive strategy is about thinking about how to protect Lebanon, not preparing for the party to hand over its weapons.”

Analysts have said that the once unthinkable idea of Hezbollah disarming may no longer be so, and may even be inevitable.

‘Problem is Israel’

Under the November ceasefire, Israel was meant to withdraw all of its forces from south Lebanon.

But despite the deal, its troops have remained at five south Lebanon positions that they deem “strategic”.

Israel has also continued to carry out near-daily strikes against Lebanon – including on Friday – saying it is targeting members of Hezbollah.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of Lebanon’s Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Lebanon’s army has been deploying in the south as Israeli forces pulled back.

Hezbollah says the ceasefire does not apply to the rest of Lebanon, despite being based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of non-state groups.

Hezbollah was the only group to keep its weapons after Lebanon’s 15-year civil war ended in 1990, saying that they were for “resistance” against Israel, which continued to occupy the south until 2000.

US special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, who visited Beirut this month, said Washington continued to press Beirut “to fully fulfil the cessation of hostilities, and that includes disarming Hezbollah and all militias”.

Safa said on Friday that both Hezbollah and the Lebanese army were respecting the terms of the truce.

“The problem is Israel, which has not done so,” he said.

On Saturday, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP that the group had ceded to the Lebanese army around 190 of its 265 military positions identified south of the Litani.

Israeli air strike Gaza war Israel and Hezbollah Naim Qassem

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah ‘will not let anyone disarm’ it, says chief

CCP says recovered Rs10mn penalty from PIA for ‘abusing dominant position’

US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress

Bilawal threatens to withdraw support for govt over canals issue

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

NDMA issues extreme weather alert for Punjab, Islamabad, northern region

FM Dar to leave for much-awaited visit to Kabul on Saturday: FO

Vince, Hasan propel Karachi Kings to commanding 56-run win over Quetta Gladiators

KSE-100 ends 414 points higher as buying persists

Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74, Houthis say

Read more stories