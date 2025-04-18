Iran says nuclear agreement with the US is possible with Russia’s support

MOSCOW: Iran believes that reaching an agreement on the country’s nuclear program is possible and hopes that Russia will play a role in the deal, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday after meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Araqchi added that Iran had noted the United States’ seriousness during the first round of talks on the deal, which took place in Oman last week. Lavrov said that Russia is ready to play a role in the talks.