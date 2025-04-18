AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Air taxi venture envisions 10-minute trip from Manhattan to airport

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2025 02:04pm

NEW YORK: Aviation startup Archer unveiled Thursday an air taxi venture with United Airlines that it says will one day allow New York city travelers to reach area airports in 15 minutes or less.

Archer brought a prototype version of its Midnight aircraft to the Big Apple Thursday to mark the announcement.

Exactly when the service will be available to New Yorkers will be determined by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which still must certify the electrically powered vehicle.

“I don’t think anybody is excited to go sit in a car for 90 minutes to travel 15 miles,” Archer Chief Executive Adam Goldstein said of New York’s notorious road traffic.

The aircraft is “almost like a time machine,” he said, enabling travel “from Manhattan to the airports in five to 10 minutes, versus the typical 90-minute time to drive.”

But Archer still faces a number of hurdles to bring this vision to reality.

In parallel with the FAA certification process, the company is pursuing approvals in the United Arab Emirates, where Archer is targeting a commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Midnight, which is outfitted with 12 engines and 12 propellers, can hold a pilot and up to four passengers, plus luggage.

Goldstein believes the rides can one day be much more affordable than today, when people might travel in a helicopter once in their lifetime.

He is eyeing a gradual expansion, with a relatively small number of vehicles in service in 2025 and 2026, ramping up later in the decade. The company recently completed a manufacturing facility in Georgia.

Helicopters could be a “mass use product” if they “were much more affordable and if they had very high safety standards,” said Goldstein.

Earlier this month a New York tour helicopter malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and five people from the same family inside.

Goldstein is bullish that artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge software can allow growth of an urban air taxi transport without safety problems.

New York Manhattan

Comments

200 characters

Air taxi venture envisions 10-minute trip from Manhattan to airport

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 38, Houthi media say

Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

Trump signals tit-for-tat China tariffs may be near end; TikTok deal on ice

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Karachi port operations paralysed as transporters’ strike enters 4th day

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages for an end to Gaza war

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Read more stories