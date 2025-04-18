AIRLINK 181.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.02%)
Technology

Apple's China smartphone shipments slide 9% in first quarter

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 11:53am
BEIJING: Apple’s shipments of smartphones in China slumped 9% in the first quarter from a year earlier and it was the only major manufacturer to see a decline, according to data from research firm IDC.

Apple, which ranks fifth in China’s smartphone market, saw shipments fall to 9.8 million phones, giving it a market share of 13.7%, down from 17.4% in the previous quarter.

It was Apple’s seventh straight quarter of decline.

By contrast, market leader Xiaomi saws its shipments surge 40% to 13.3 million while industry-wide shipments grew 3.3%.

Apple to launch new lower-cost iPhone to capture a broader market

IDC analyst Will Wong said Apple’s premium pricing structure has prevented the US company from capitalising on new government subsidies introduced in January which fuelled growth in the first quarter.

The government subsidies for smartphones and some other consumer electronics refund consumers 15% of products with a sticker price under 6,000 yuan ($820).

