AIRLINK 181.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.02%)
BOP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
FCCL 46.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 65.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.06%)
OGDC 214.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.85%)
PAEL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.63%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.45%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PPL 172.96 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.93%)
PTC 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
SEARL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.63%)
SSGC 42.58 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.29%)
SYM 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,625 Increased By 108.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,078 Increased By 125.2 (0.33%)
KSE100 117,764 Increased By 862.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,284 Increased By 351.5 (0.98%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

New ‘Star Wars’ movie with Ryan Gosling set for 2027

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 11:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling will star in a new “Star Wars” film that will reach movie theaters in May 2027, Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm announced on Thursday.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” will take place five years after the events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” a Lucasfilm statement said.

The movie is “an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet,” the statement said.

Bangladesh model accused of blackmailing Saudi envoy

Shawn Levy will direct and production will start in the fall. Levy directed Marvel’s 2024 “Deadpool & Wolverine” film and episodes of Netflix’s TV series “Stranger Things.”

Gosling has been nominated for three Oscars, most recently for his role as Ken in 2023’s “Barbie”. “Star Wars” is a science-fiction franchise created by George Lucas in 1977 and set in a galaxy far, far away.

The “Star Wars” films have brought in more than $5.1 billion at global box offices.

Star Wars Ryan Gosling Walt Disney Barbie The Rise of Skywalker Netflix’s TV

Comments

200 characters

New ‘Star Wars’ movie with Ryan Gosling set for 2027

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

PM Shehbaz vows to inflict crushing defeat on terrorists

Karachi port operations paralysed as transporters’ strike enters 4th day

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages for an end to Gaza war

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Read more stories