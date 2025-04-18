AIRLINK 181.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.02%)
BOP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
FCCL 46.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 65.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.06%)
OGDC 214.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.85%)
PAEL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.63%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.45%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PPL 172.96 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.93%)
PTC 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
SEARL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.63%)
SSGC 42.58 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.29%)
SYM 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,625 Increased By 108.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,078 Increased By 125.2 (0.33%)
KSE100 117,764 Increased By 862.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,284 Increased By 351.5 (0.98%)
Apr 18, 2025
Markets

JGBs mixed in market lull as US starts talks with trade partners

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 11:04am

TOKYO: Shorter-dated Japanese government bond yields declined on Friday while super-long yields rose as investors adjusted positions in a period of calm for markets as the US began negotiating tariff deals with top trade partners, including Japan.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 1.3% and the five-year yield dropped 1.5 bps to 0.845% as of 0400 GMT, pressured by a slide in European yields on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates and hinted at further easing.

US Treasury yields were mixed in a quiet overnight session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 yen to 141.02. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

The two-year note had not been traded yet. Shorter-dated tenors have seen yields drop this month as traders bet the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will have to delay rate hikes amid the fallout from aggressive US tariffs.

Mizuho economist Yasunari Ueno said, “There have been a number of recent indications that a rate cut might also be an option for the BOJ,” saying BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently suggested an emergency cut “has not been ruled out.”

“The likelihood of the BOJ shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts currently seems remote, but we think it should be kept in mind as a risk scenario,” Ueno said.

Meanwhile, the 20-year JGB yield bounced 3 bps to 2.26%, following a steep three-day drop from a two-decade peak scaled Monday.

The 30-year bond had yet to trade.

JGB yields march higher with focus on 30-yr bond auction

Investors were worried about the debt market repercussions from a potential big government spending package before July’s upper house elections.

However, recently, politicians have stepped back from proposals for cash payouts and there have been suggestions for a longer timeline for stimulus.

Trading on Friday was subdued due to the Easter holidays in several major markets outside Japan, including the United States and most of Europe.

