PC to seek bids to sell PIA next week

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Board on Thursday decided to publish fresh EOI for the divestment of PIACL next week.

The 233rd meeting of the PC Board was held at the Privatisation Commission, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission.

The board approved the prequalification criteria for selection of prospective bidders for divestment of 51 to 100 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The fresh EOI for the divestment of PIACL is planned to be published next week.

The board meeting will continue today (Friday) to take up the remaining agenda items.

