Peace, liberty result of soldiers’ sacrifices: COAS

RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir conferred military honours on Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in recognition of their exceptional bravery in operations and distinguished service to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officials as well as the families of the award recipients.

Among the honours conferred were the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals awarded posthumously were received with pride and solemnity by the families of the Shuhada.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and veterans, stating, “Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani. The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.”

General Munir also expressed deep appreciation for the resilience and unwavering spirit of the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their unmatched sacrifices for the homeland.

The COAS further commended the steadfast commitment of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

He lauded their successful operations in neutralising high-value terrorist threats and maintaining internal security.

