Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

JCP nominates Justice Abbasi, Justice Najafi for SC CB

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi for the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan by majority of its total membership.

The meeting of the Commission was held on Thursday for considering the nomination of two judges – Justice Aqeel and Justice Najafi for the SC Constitutional Benches in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

With the inclusion two more judges, the total strength of the SC constitutional bench presently is 15; of them four from Punjab – Justice Amin-ud-Din, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi; four from Sindh – Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar; three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Justice Mussarat Hilali, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim; three from Balochistan – Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and one from Islamabad – Justice Aamer Farooq

The Commission on November 5, 2024 by a majority had picked Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan as head of the constitutional bench and nominated Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice ?Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Mussarat Hilali its members.

Justice Shahid Bilal became CB member on December 6, 2024, while Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim were nominated SC Constitutional Bench members on February 28, 2025.

The constitutional benches were created through 26th Constitutional Amendment, which President Asif Ali Zardari on October 21, 2024 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ratified after crucial amendments were passed by two-third members of the Parliament.

