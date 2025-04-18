AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Vaisakhi celebrated with devotion at Sikh holy sites across Punjab

Safdar Rasheed Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: Grand religious ceremonies were held across Punjab in connection with the Vaisakhi festival and the birth anniversary of the Khalsa, drawing thousands of Sikh pilgrims to major Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The Yatrees performed religious rituals with devotion and reverence. A symbolic wheat harvesting ceremony was held in the historical fields of Baba Guru Nanak as part of the festivities, with Sikh leaders and pilgrims taking part in the traditional activity.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Pardhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and CEO of the Project Management Unit Abubakar Aftab Qureshi were among the dignitaries present. Pilgrims chanted “Bole So Nihal” during the harvest, expressing spiritual joy and connection to the sacred land.

The celebrations also featured a Kabaddi match organized jointly by the Project Management Unit Kartarpur and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The match was well-received, with pilgrims enthusiastically participating in Bhangra and other traditional dances. Many were heard chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” as a gesture of appreciation for the hospitality extended to them.

Speaking to the gathering, Arora said it was an honour for Pakistan to host Sikh pilgrims from around the world. He reaffirmed the Punjab government’s and the Evacuee Trust Property Board’s commitment to preserving Sikh religious heritage and providing quality facilities to pilgrims. He also commended Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar for his exceptional arrangements.

Sikh pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude for the hospitality and described Pakistan as their spiritual home, saying the environment made them feel a strong sense of belonging.

Two major groups of pilgrims are currently travelling to Lahore. One group, consisting of 65 buses, is arriving from Gurdwara Panja Sahib, while the other, with 62 buses, is travelling from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Eminabad.

Both groups will gather at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for a one-day stay. The Indian Sikh pilgrims are scheduled to return to India via the Wagah Border on April 19.

