AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Sustainable Development Goals: UN pledges support in bridging financing gap

Naveed Butt Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya expressed the United Nations’ strong commitment to supporting Government of Pakistan in bridging its financing gap to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stated this during a call-on with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in his office, Wednesday.

“The United Nations stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the Government to help mobilize resources and technical expertise needed to achieve the SDGs. We understand the significant financing challenges many countries face, and we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. Our joint focus is not only on financing, but also on strengthening national systems to deliver lasting development results,” said Yahya.

Iqbal welcomed the offer and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the SDG agenda. “We deeply appreciate the UN’s continued support. Pakistan is working tirelessly to achieve the SDGs, with a strong emphasis on critical goals such as improving food security and reducing child stunting,” the minister stated.

“These are priorities in our national development strategy, and we believe that with enhanced collaboration and financial support, we can make faster progress.”

During the meeting, Iqbal emphasised that food insecurity continues to be a major obstacle to children’s development and the country’s progress toward the SDGs. “Currently, 38 percent of children in Pakistan are stunted due to food insecurity — this is not just a health crisis but a developmental emergency,” the minister stated.

“Countries across our region successfully tackled this issue more than 30 years ago. We are significantly behind and must treat this as an urgent national priority.”

The minister’s remarks underscored the need for intensified efforts and partnerships to address malnutrition and food insecurity, particularly among children and vulnerable populations. Stunting not only affects a child’s physical and cognitive growth, but also hinders their ability to contribute meaningfully to society in the long term.

The United Nations welcomed the minister’s call to action and reaffirmed its readiness to support Pakistan in mobilising resources and expertise to accelerate progress on nutrition and related SDG targets.

The meeting was attended by relevant officers of Planning Commission including Member Social Sector Saima Bashir and Chief SDGs Aly Kemal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN UNITED NATIONS SDGs financing gap Mohamed Yahya UN Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Sustainable Development Goals: UN pledges support in bridging financing gap

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories