Solutions to increasing gender-based violence discussed

FAISALABAD: The HRCP organised a one-day meeting at Faisalabad District Bar Council titled “Solutions to the Rising Gender-Based Violence in Faisalabad”.

Senior lawyers Asma Randhawa, Sheikh Abdul Rauf and others participated in the meeting, while Ali Haider Regional Coordinator Punjab, Ayesha Ayub In-charge Complaint Cell, Muhammad Saqib Monitoring Officer and Halima Azhar Program Officer were present on behalf of HRCP. The meeting discussed solutions to the growing gender-based violence in Faisalabad.

Ali Haider, Regional Coordinator Punjab, shed light on the atrocities committed against women and while briefing on the steps taken by HRCP in this regard, he said that HRCP has launched a helpline for the protection of such women, on which women from all over Pakistan contact them to seek redress for the atrocities committed against them. He said that within 24 hours, the HRCP team contacts the complainant and uses all its resources to ensure that the complainant gets immediate justice.

Ayesha Ayub, in-charge of the complaint cell, said that the common people are still unaware of this facility, due to which a large number of those who are subjected to atrocities are unable to contact us.

He said that the purpose of this HRCP meeting is to get lawyers and the media on board and convey the message of HRCP to every common man that if any violent incident happens to any woman anywhere and she is not getting any help, that is, neither the police station is listening to her and the family members try to be the voice of the affected woman, then in such a case, she can contact the HRCP helpline for help.

Senior lawyers Asma Randhawa and Sheikh Abdul Rauf assured HRCP that they will fight the cases of such petitioners free of cost, which will be referred to them by HRCP. Ms. Asma Randhawa said that instead of collecting data, we have to move forward now so that immediate justice can be provided to the affected women.

He said that such people struggle for justice in police stations but still they do not get justice, so we have to create awareness among the public so that people can access the HRCP helpline and lawyers.

The HRCP team, while answering questions from lawyers, social workers and journalists, said that we contact those who contact the HRCP helpline within 24 hours and take immediate action to resolve their concerns.

