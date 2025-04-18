AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

PARB approves 23 new crops’ research projects

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) on Thursday approved 23 new research projects related to various crops, out of a total of 25 proposals presented during its 50th Board meeting.

The approved projects span key crops such as cotton, wheat, rice, maize, canola, and other oilseeds, as well as vegetables and other high-value agricultural commodities. Additionally, one project each in the livestock and forestry sectors was also sanctioned.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Mahmood briefed the minister on the meeting’s agenda and project outlines.

In his address, Minister Kirmani underscored that the future of agriculture hinges on enhancing productivity, particularly in cotton, wheat, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables.

He emphasized the need for targeted research to develop resilient, high-yield crop varieties that can help boost national agricultural output and reduce dependency on imports.

The Minister also announced plans to send agricultural scientists abroad for advanced training and to strengthen collaborations with international research institutions. He directed that all PARB-funded projects should undergo comprehensive impact assessments to evaluate their effectiveness and contribution to agricultural development.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo urged agricultural scientists to submit short-term reform plans for their respective sectors to guide the future direction of research. He also instructed the PARB Chief Executive to accelerate the recruitment process for filling vacant positions in the organization.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Javed Ahmad, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem (via video link). Other participants included Additional Secretary Livestock Dr. Usman Tahir, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and board representatives from the Forest Department, Planning & Development Board, and Finance Department.

