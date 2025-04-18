AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Digital domain: Minister, Swiss envoy discuss cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held an important meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, George Steiner, to explore avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in the digital domain.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance collaboration in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and e-governance, with a focus on knowledge exchange and technological advancement.

The federal minister emphasised that promoting modern technology under the “Digital Pakistan” vision is a top priority of the government.

She said that Pakistan aims to benefit from Switzerland’s experience and expertise to strengthen its IT sector.

“Strengthening digital economy through mutual partnership is the need of the hour,” the minister stated, adding that the government remains committed to developing digital skills and integrating cutting-edge technologies to accelerate national progress.

The Ministry of IT reiterated that enhancing capabilities in modern technology and digital innovation remains central to Pakistan’s development agenda.

