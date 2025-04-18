AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
LHC seeks detailed report from PHA

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the restoration of green belts and the construction of illegal plazas since 2019.

The court passed this order in a petition of a bar member Syed Moazzam Ali Shah and also sought details about illegal parking in the city.

The court also instructed the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) to provide information on the drop-off line and other SOPs of a new private school in Gulberg.

