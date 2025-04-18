Tharparkar area: Implementation of UN SDGs result rapid human development

KARACHI: The implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the poverty-hit Tharparkar area has resulted in rapid human development.

Amid poverty, water scarcity, and restricted access to essential services, Thar Foundation, the CSR arm of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), is running several healthcare and education programs to uplift the Thari community.

The foundation implements targeted initiatives in education, health, poverty reduction, and access to clean water, aligning with 13 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to details, the foundation is operating 28 schools that serve over 5000 students, with 35% being girls while 180 female instructors are currently employed in the villages near the Thar Block II coal project.

More than 300 students are enrolled in diploma programs in mining, mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Mithi.

Moreover, over 2000 citizens are undergoing vocational training in fields like solarization, welding, information technology, and hospitality.

Besides, for the first time 13 women are getting certificates in disciplines historically dominated by males. Furthermore, 75 students were sent to China for specialized training in power plant management and maintenance.

Thar Foundation is also running eight medical facilities including the Thar Foundation Hospital, Marvi Clinic, and Gorano Clinic which have provided care for over 300,000 people.

These facilities offer the community with primary and maternity care services at no cost, while the foundation has trained more than 300 women as Lady Health Workers.

“From the beginning, our goal was not just to mine coal but to invest in people, as we believe that development must be inclusive, sustainable, and local,” said a spokesperson of the Thar Foundation.

“We have especially focused on building skills in the local workforce and empowering women to support their families financially, which is necessary for long-term progress,” spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025