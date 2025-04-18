AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Tharparkar area: Implementation of UN SDGs result rapid human development

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the poverty-hit Tharparkar area has resulted in rapid human development.

Amid poverty, water scarcity, and restricted access to essential services, Thar Foundation, the CSR arm of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), is running several healthcare and education programs to uplift the Thari community.

The foundation implements targeted initiatives in education, health, poverty reduction, and access to clean water, aligning with 13 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to details, the foundation is operating 28 schools that serve over 5000 students, with 35% being girls while 180 female instructors are currently employed in the villages near the Thar Block II coal project.

More than 300 students are enrolled in diploma programs in mining, mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Mithi.

Moreover, over 2000 citizens are undergoing vocational training in fields like solarization, welding, information technology, and hospitality.

Besides, for the first time 13 women are getting certificates in disciplines historically dominated by males. Furthermore, 75 students were sent to China for specialized training in power plant management and maintenance.

Thar Foundation is also running eight medical facilities including the Thar Foundation Hospital, Marvi Clinic, and Gorano Clinic which have provided care for over 300,000 people.

These facilities offer the community with primary and maternity care services at no cost, while the foundation has trained more than 300 women as Lady Health Workers.

“From the beginning, our goal was not just to mine coal but to invest in people, as we believe that development must be inclusive, sustainable, and local,” said a spokesperson of the Thar Foundation.

“We have especially focused on building skills in the local workforce and empowering women to support their families financially, which is necessary for long-term progress,” spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SDGs human development UN SDGs Tharparkar area

Comments

200 characters

Tharparkar area: Implementation of UN SDGs result rapid human development

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories