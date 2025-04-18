AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Governor for strengthening parliamentary system

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:16am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all political parties should sit together and strengthen the parliamentary system to take the country forward.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized by the District Bar Association.

Expressing gratitude for the bar’s support, the governor said that the 2008 election was challenging one, but success was achieved due to the dynamic role of the District Bar.

He further stated that putting ideology first in difficult situation is politics. He said that he grew up in Rawalpindi, and he always had a close relationship with the District Bar. He said that lawyers have waged historic struggle for the rule of law. “Pakistan People’s Party gives respect to its workers, the PPP made rickshaw driver, cyclists and those living in slums as the senator. The PPP made Raja Pervaiz Ashraf the Prime Minister who was a worker and made him Governor of Punjab province,” he said, adding: “Real democracy is only among lawyers as they hold elections every year.”

He further said there is a clamor of rigging in every election, the loser starts protesting, which affects the government’s performance. He emphasized that steps are needed to run the system so that no one can raise a finger on the system. He said that everyone should sit together and take steps for transparent elections. He said that the PPP government formed in 2008 had to face repeated suo mottu action, which was a conspiracy against the government. He further said that leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are born in centuries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

