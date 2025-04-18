AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

‘Punjabi Culture Day’ marks new era in cultural revival: Azma

Muhammad Saleem Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that for the first time in the province’s history, ‘Punjabi Culture Day’ is being celebrated grandly and officially.

She stated that Punjab’s culture is no longer orphaned; those who will care for it have arrived. She emphasized that PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is personally in contact with artists, and the Chief Minister of Punjab envisions establishing a dedicated housing colony for them.

Azma Bokhari said the festival, officially launched under the special directive of the Chief Minister, will continue for three days, from 7 PM to 10 PM daily at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

Families from across Punjab are actively participating, where Punjabi artists are showcasing their cultural talents every evening.

“Punjab’s culture is so rich and vibrant that it cannot be fully represented in just three days,” she remarked.

Alhamra has been transformed into a cultural hub, featuring representative pavilions from all divisions of Punjab, highlighting regional traditions, cuisine, attire, and customs.

She further stated, “Punjab is the land of great Sufi saints like Baba Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Sultan Bahu, and Baba Farid – and today, we are reviving that cultural heritage.”

She also noted the unique identities and specialities of each Punjabi city – from the Sohan Halwa of Multan and Barfi of Eminabad to the buffaloes of Sahiwal and the world-famous cuisine of Gujranwala.

Azma Bokhari reiterated the Chief Minister’s commitment to the welfare of artists, including the proposal of a housing colony specifically for them. “The Chief Minister’s participation in the festival sends a clear message – Punjab’s culture is no longer neglected. We are committed to preserving and promoting this heritage,” Azma said.

She concluded by saying that the festival not only highlights Punjab’s rich cultural landscape but also serves as a bridge to connect the younger generation with their roots.

