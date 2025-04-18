AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

FBR decides to conduct 3rd party audit of tracking services

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to conduct third party audit of tracking services provided by carriers or transport operators.

The FBR has issued an S.R.O. 609 (I) 2025 to notify draft amendment in the Customs Rules, 2001 here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the Project Director shall arrange to carry out third party audit of the system annually and periodical third party monitoring of tracking services. The third party audit report shall be used for system related improvements and corrective and warranted.

Previously, the Project Director shall arrange to carry out audit of the system every year. The report shall be used for system related improvements and corrective and remedial actions, where warranted.

Now, the condition of third party audit and monitoring of tracking services has been specified in the Customs Rules.

