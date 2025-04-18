e-Abiana collects record Rs1.58bn in a day

LAHORE: Irrigation Revenue Collection System (e-Abiana), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Irrigation Department, has achieved a milestone by collecting a record Rs 1.58 billion in a single day on April 15 under Kharif 2024 Abiana charges.

“This significant recovery reflects the system’s growing success, transparency, and efficiency,” said PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf while chairing a meeting here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the participants were apprised that a total of Rs 4.64 billion has been collected for the Kharif 2024 season so far. Out of this, Rs 2.80 billion has been received via the Irrigation Revenue Collection Application by Lumberdars and Revenue Patwaris since January 2025 alone.

The meeting was further told that the system also saw a major upgrade in 2024 with the introduction of Crop-Based Billing Rates, replacing the previous flat per-acre charges. As a result, 3.6 million bills were generated for the Kharif 2024 season.

While addressing the meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the Irrigation Revenue Collection System is designed to digitise and streamline farmers’ records and billing, ensuring timely and transparent payments. It empowers farmers with accurate, accessible billing and supports better governance through data transparency, he added.

He further said that since the system’s launch in December 2020, the PITB has generated over 12.5 million bills, with a total recovery of Rs 8.34 billion. “This achievement stands as a testament to the e-governance vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the technological expertise of PITB, paving the way for a more transparent and efficient revenue system in Punjab’s irrigation sector,” he added.

