Court displeased

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday expressed displeasure over police for not submitting a charge sheet in a case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hassan regarding allegedly running propaganda against state institutions.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, hearing the case, upheld the show cause issued to the investigation officer (IO) for not submitting the challan.

The judge said the trial will start against the accused after the submission of the challan. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 19.

