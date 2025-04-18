AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz can’t resist turning the page well before others have read till the last line?

Anjum Ibrahim Published April 18, 2025

“Who did not perform?”

“I am not sure what you are referring to! Oh wait did you mean outside Pakistan?”

“No within Pakistan.”

“Well there was a successful minerals conference followed by a successful overseas Pakistanis conference and need I add both these …these…subjects if you will, can catapult Pakistan into an economically strong country and…”

“And the guests of honour in both the conferences showed the one page that all are on.”

“One question: is Nawaz Sharif on the same page?”

“You know our Nawaz Sharif – he is like any leader of any party.”

“Sorry?”

“He can’t resist turning the page well before others have read till the last line…why are you laughing?”

“I was under the impression that Nawaz Sharif skips some lines.”

“Or entire paragraphs like Zardari sahib – he isn’t reading the fine print after he gave away the powers of the president…”

“Why does he want the presidency? Is it his comfort level with the people in his party, or is it that his party did not have the numbers this time around?”

“Plato said a good decision is based on knowledge, not numbers.”

“If Plato were alive today, he would almost certainly have been appointed to the Pakistan Bureau of statistics.”

“Newton said it is the weight and not numbers of experiments that is to be regarded.”

“And therein lies the tale - the number of experiments in putting former prime ministers and current opposition leaders in jail is not to be regarded, what is to be regarded is the weight of the experiment which need I add changes from one to the other.”

“Besides, isn’t that the new definition of democracy? The Gandhis’ face a money laundering case, Marine Le Pen has been disqualified for five years, banding together small parties and refusing to engage with the most popular party is visible in Germany….”

“Gotcha anyway when I asked who did not perform I was referring to why the Army Chief’s speech was aired one day later? I mean news is about….”

“A Joint Investigation Team must be set up”

“Indeed.”

