Jam Kamal, Afghan minister discuss trade ties, transit-related issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and visiting Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Thursday discussed bilateral trade relations, resolving transit-related issues, and enhancing border cooperation.

Talking to Afghanistan delegation, the commerce minister acknowledged the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and familial ties between the two nations.

He stressed the need to further strengthen the economic and trade relationship, which has spanned over a century.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on key matters impacting bilateral trade.

They deliberated on transit trade challenges, including procedural hurdles, regulatory requirements and cargo handling issues along with the need to streamline documentation, scanning, and cargo monitoring processes.

The ministers emphasised the importance of introducing a structured border management framework to improve customs coordination, facilitate cross-border movement, and minimise disruptions.

They also discussed cooperation in specific trade areas including the export of agricultural products, coal and carpets, while resolving to finalise the issues related to Afghan cotton.

The Afghan minister expressed optimism that mutual trade potential can be fully realised through continued dialogue and close collaboration.

According to an official statement, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing economic connectivity and trade integration.

They expressed hope that upcoming technical-level meetings will bring forth practical outcomes to remove existing bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of Pakistan-Afghanistan trade relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025