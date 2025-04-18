AIRLINK 182.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CPHL 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.09%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.21%)
OGDC 213.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
PAEL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.74%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.12%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PPL 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.38%)
PRL 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PTC 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
SEARL 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
SSGC 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.82%)
SYM 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.32%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 6.5 (0.05%)
BR30 37,997 Increased By 44.6 (0.12%)
KSE100 117,094 Increased By 192.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 36,008 Increased By 75.6 (0.21%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

Jam Kamal, Afghan minister discuss trade ties, transit-related issues

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and visiting Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Thursday discussed bilateral trade relations, resolving transit-related issues, and enhancing border cooperation.

Talking to Afghanistan delegation, the commerce minister acknowledged the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and familial ties between the two nations.

He stressed the need to further strengthen the economic and trade relationship, which has spanned over a century.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on key matters impacting bilateral trade.

They deliberated on transit trade challenges, including procedural hurdles, regulatory requirements and cargo handling issues along with the need to streamline documentation, scanning, and cargo monitoring processes.

The ministers emphasised the importance of introducing a structured border management framework to improve customs coordination, facilitate cross-border movement, and minimise disruptions.

They also discussed cooperation in specific trade areas including the export of agricultural products, coal and carpets, while resolving to finalise the issues related to Afghan cotton.

The Afghan minister expressed optimism that mutual trade potential can be fully realised through continued dialogue and close collaboration.

According to an official statement, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing economic connectivity and trade integration.

They expressed hope that upcoming technical-level meetings will bring forth practical outcomes to remove existing bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of Pakistan-Afghanistan trade relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Pak Afghan trade Pakistan and Afghanistan Commerce Minister transit trade bilateral trade ties Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi

Comments

200 characters

Jam Kamal, Afghan minister discuss trade ties, transit-related issues

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Read more stories